Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.27. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 41,681 shares traded.

Atico Mining Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

