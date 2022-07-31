Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.