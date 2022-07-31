Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.35–$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.46 million.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $349,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

