Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.