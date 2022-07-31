ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,418,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

