AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.28% of AppFolio worth $50,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 896.2% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -261.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $145.24.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

