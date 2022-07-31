Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,666 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

