Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 57.0% in July

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 62,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,135. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

