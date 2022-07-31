Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $250.93

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.93.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

