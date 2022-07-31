Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $47.43

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 5.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,689,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after acquiring an additional 146,944 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.69 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

