Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Target Price at $31.20

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.