Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Target Price at C$989.73

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$989.73.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 70.17. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.70 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
Read More
