Analysts Set Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Target Price at C$989.73

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$989.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.84. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 70.17. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.70 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.