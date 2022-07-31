Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplifon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

