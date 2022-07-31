AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

