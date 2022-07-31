Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $478.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.34.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

