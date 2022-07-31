Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 765 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

