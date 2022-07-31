Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $88.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35.

