Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 910 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $63.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

