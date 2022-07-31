Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 138 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $306.26 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.18 and its 200 day moving average is $310.09. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

