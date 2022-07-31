Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

