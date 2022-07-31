Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.58 Average PT from Analysts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:USA opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$133.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.08. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

