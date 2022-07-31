American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

American Well Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.22. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,438.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $56,770.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 688,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,438.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,761 shares of company stock worth $2,475,666 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in American Well by 243.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Well by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

