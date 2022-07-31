American Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,124,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

