American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.