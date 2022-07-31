American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 14,938,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,915,190. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.