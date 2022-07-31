América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Down 55.6% in July

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

