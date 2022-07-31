Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $119.85. 688,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.30. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $264.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.88.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

