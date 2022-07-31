Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.88.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMED traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.85. 688,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $264.10.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

