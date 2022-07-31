Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Up 10.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.45.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

