Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $528.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.02. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

