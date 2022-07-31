Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
AAD stock opened at €109.00 ($111.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a 1 year high of €206.50 ($210.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $623.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €124.98 and its 200-day moving average is €138.84.
About Amadeus FiRe
