Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAD stock opened at €109.00 ($111.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €108.00 ($110.20) and a 1 year high of €206.50 ($210.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $623.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €124.98 and its 200-day moving average is €138.84.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

