Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

