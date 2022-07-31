Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

