Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAMC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

