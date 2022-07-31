Alphr finance Market Capitalization Hits $29,845.08 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,845.08 and approximately $29,861.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
