Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,097,000 after acquiring an additional 116,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.