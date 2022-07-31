Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

