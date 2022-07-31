Allen Investment Management LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,970 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

