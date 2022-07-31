Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 2.4 %
ALGM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 889,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More
