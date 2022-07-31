Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.22 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 2.4 %

ALGM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 889,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

