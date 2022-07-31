Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion. Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 999,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.