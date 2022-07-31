Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Alkermes Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

