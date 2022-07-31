Algorand Market Cap Hits $2.43 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $137.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00104469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00243054 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008052 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,416,828 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,177,906 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

