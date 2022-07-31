Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

