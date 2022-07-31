Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

