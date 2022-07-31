Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,948 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

BX opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

