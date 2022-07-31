Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 366,333 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366,333 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

