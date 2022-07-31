Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1,048.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,442 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10,201,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

