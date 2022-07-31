Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

