Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 324.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 74.8% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

