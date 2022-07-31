Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Crocs comprises about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

